Fraudster duped bank customers of Rs 3.24L by cloning ATM cards

Aurangabad, May 5:

A fraudster duped the customers of Lokvikas Urban Cooperative Bank of rupees Rs 3.24 lakh by withdrawing the amount after cloning their ATM cards. The incident occured between November 5, 2021 and February 1, 2022. The fraudster has been captured in the CCTV camera of Lokvikas Bank ATM in Seven Hills area. A case of cheating has been registered with Jinsi police station on May 4.

Police said, Kishor Baliram Vaidya (plot No. 106, Pethenagar, Bhavsinghpura) works as a manager in Lokvikas Urban Cooperative Bank. He received the complaints that amounts were withdrawn from the accounts of several customers through ATM. When he checked the bank statements, it was found that Rs 3.24 lakh were withdrawn and the fraudster was captured in the CCTV camera of the ATM centre on January 26. PI Rajesh Mayekar is further investigating the case.