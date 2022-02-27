Fraudster dupes paint company for Rs 12.5L

Aurangabad, Feb 27: A fraudster, pretending as a customer duped a paint company of Rs 12.5 lakh by ordering a consignment. A case in this regard has been registered with the Chikalthana police station, informed PI Devidas Gaat.

Police said, Asian Paints company’s godown is situated at Nipani.

As per complaint lodged by complainant Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (Bajajnagar, he and his brother Ambadas looks after the transport work at the godown.

On February 12, he received an inquiry on phone from a tempo driver for the delivery of the paints. Next day, he gave him a consignment to deliver paint tins to Parbhani. Accordingly, the driver delivered the paints. Next day, the driver was again given the consignment to deliver the paint boxes at Baba Traders in Chelipura in the city. Accordingly, the driver came with the vehicle (MH20 EL 0619) and 1724 paint tins amounting Rs 12,61,165 were loaded in it. The driver was asked to take the transport fees from the customer.

Next day, Dnyaneshwar received the call from the concerned party that they had not received the consignment. Hence, he contacted the vehicle owner and the driver. The owner told him that the concerned person had given the transport fees but asked to deliver the consignment to Akola. When Dnyaneshwar inquired with the party, he came to know that he was called from a fake number for the consignment. When realized that he has been taken for ride, he lodged a complaint with Chikalthana police while API Sharadchandra Rodge is further investigating the case.