Fraudsters duping people in cryptocurrency business arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mobile dealers from Surat duped several people by luring them of lucrative income in the cryptocurrency business through their Instagram accounts. A trader’s son from Kannad was also duped of Rs 71,000k. The rural cyber police investigated and arrested the fraudsters Abubakar Mohd Shabbir Nawab (38) and Syed Mohd Unes Miya Hafiz (30) from Surat after a search for three days.

The youth from Kannad fell prey to an advertisement on Instagram to make the money double in just half an hour. He invested Rs 71,000. When realized that he had been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the police.

SP Maneesh Kalyaniya received several other complaints of being duped in the cryptocurrency business. He directed the cyber police to investigate. In the preliminary investigation, the connection of the scam was found in Surat. A police team went to Surat and arrested Unes Miya But Abubakar was not getting in the clutches. On October 18, a police team went to Surat and arrested him when he was in the market. He tried to flee away, but the police chased and nabbed him.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by PI Sanjay Sahane, PSI Satish Bhosale, Kailas Kamthe, Mukesh Wagh, Dagadu Jadhav, Dilip Pawar, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap and others.

Abubakar used to purchase old mobile phones and sell them. He ran a cryptocurrency business on Instagram under the name of Shiv Traders, Trend in Crypto, Royal Investment, Crypto in India, Bit Coin Investment, and other names. The police of many states are after him.