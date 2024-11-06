Fraudulent land sale alleged by Mahajan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sarangi Mahajan has accused Dhananjay Munde of conspiring to sell land worth crores in Parli Taluka, Beed District, at an undervalued price. In a press conference, she claimed that the 36.50 acres of land in Gat No. 240 Jirewadi, registered under her husband Praveen Mahajan’s name, was forcibly acquired through threats and deceit.

Sarangi Mahajan alleged that Dhananjay and Pankaja Munde, along with their servant Govind Balaji Munde, were involved in the fraudulent transaction. The disputed land, located near Pandit Anna Munde's shrine on the Parli-Beed highway, was partly acquired (27 acres) by the government for road development; the remaining 36.50 acres were allegedly sold under suspicious circumstances. Despite repeated attempts, Mahajan said the Munde avoided answering her queries. She shared this information with her lawyer, Chandrakant Thombre. Mahajan filed a formal complaint at Parli Police Station on October 18, but no action was taken. She has since filed a civil suit in Ambajogai Civil Court, with a hearing set for November 25. Mahajan also plans to file complaints with the Beed Police and the Director General of Police.

Legal deadline prompted action.

When questioned about the timing of her actions close to the elections, Mahajan clarified that her decision was due to the nearing expiration of the three-year deadline for filing a civil suit.