Free ‘angiography’ in district civil hospital remains dream come true for poor patients

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), efforts are now being made to set up a Cath Lab at the District Civil Hospital (in Chikalthana) as well. However, for the required space for the lab, it is necessary to wait for the starting of the Women and Infants Hospital at Dudh Dairy (Kranti Chowk). Once this hospital becomes operational, the gynaecology department and ward of the district civil hospital will be relocated, clearing the way for the lab. Until then, the poor patients will have to continue visiting GMCH for angiography and angioplasty.

Angiography is essential for examining patients suffering from heart disease. Those found to have blockages during angiography need to undergo angioplasty. For all this, a Cath Lab is crucial. Last year, the Department of Health announced the installation of Cath Labs in 23 district civil hospitals across the state. However, the labs still exist only on paper. An assessment for space was conducted at the city’s district hospital, but the necessary space for setting up the lab has not been found. The civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale confirmed saying, “ The efforts are being made to establish a Cath Lab at the District Civil Hospital, and the process is ongoing to secure the necessary space required for it.”

How much does it cost privately?

The incidence of heart disease is rising due to myriad reasons like lifestyle changes, increased stress, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. In private hospitals, angiography costs Rs 10,000 to 20,000, while angioplasty costs Rs 2 to 3 lakh. If a Cath Lab is started at the civil hospital, these services will be free through the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.