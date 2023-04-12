Free bus, health services on Ambedkar Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will provide free bus and health services to the people on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Mahasamiti chairman Raju Shinde, CSMC commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, executive chairman Milind Dabhade, co-ordinator Gautam Kharat, Gautam Landge and others visited and inspected Dr Ambedkar’s memorial at Bhadkal Gate. The officials demanded to Dr Chaudhary to provide various civic facilities on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Dr Chaudhary gave a positive response to the demands and declared that free bus, street lights, drinking water and health services on the procession route will be provided to the people on this day.

Thousands of people from the city gather at Bhadkal Gate to pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Hence, the officials demanded that the bus service should be provided from various parts of the city for the convenience of the people. Dr Chaudhary has assured them to provide all the facilities.