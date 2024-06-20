Free camp of Yoga & Pranyam to treat different disease

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pran Urja Dhyan Sadhna Centre will organise a free camp at Sugirni Chowk, Ulkanagri at 7 am, on June 21 to teach Yoga and Pranyam to treat different diseases.

The human body is also made of 5 elements-earth element (bones and muscles), water (blood), air (breath), fire (heat), and space (emptiness). The experts will guide to treat disease by balancing the elements. For details, one may contact centre director Deepak Lull.