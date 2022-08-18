Free camp on hearing impairment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

ESpees Early Intervention Centre, Seven Hills will organised a free camp for the person having hearing impairment between August 21 and 23. In the camp, hearing tests will be conducted and discount upto 30 percent will be given on the hearing instrument, informed directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahed Shaikh.

Those who have hearing problem, cannot listen accurately on phone, could not hear the TV and Radio voice, could not communicate with colleagues in office and with family members due to less listening, for them for the first time in Aurangabad, a device with new technology, waterproof, rechargeable, blue tooth connectivity and other features is available. ESpees has provided an installment scheme on all the hearing devises. The beneficiaries will only need aadhar card, pan card, light bill (current month), Bank passbook for it.

ESpees Early Intervention Centre is working in this field for the past three years and has resolved the hearing problems of many patients. Up to 30 percent discount will be provided on the hearing aid for the needy patients, after following some terms and conditions. The directors have appealed the needy patients to take advantage of this free camp at ESpees Early Intervention Centre, Jalna Raod near Kothari NX Showroom, Seven Hills, Aurangabad. For further details contact on 9697353510.