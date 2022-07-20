Free career aptitude test for 10th, 12th passed students

Test on July 24, a joint initiative of LT Campus Club and Edua

Aurangabad, July 20:

After passing 10th and 12th standard, students are confused regarding the field they should pursue as a career. Many also want to pursue career in their field of interest. To answer these questions and to resolve the doubts of students, Lokmat Times Campus Club and Edua have organized a 'Career Aptitude Test' on July 24. Career counseling will also be provided free of cost.

The free career aptitude test will be held at Enlite Foundation, Aurangpura on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Students will be given their reports after the test. Based on the report, group and individual guidance and counseling will be done by Dr Sandeep Shisode. So that students will get information about various career choices. This information will be indicative. To participate in this test, one can click on the following link or scan the QR code.

Register here:

Link for Registration : https://forms.gle/ZXrzLwKGFteg9TmY8

Place of the aptitude test:

Career aptitude test will be held on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at Enlight Foundation, Edua Book Palace, Aurangpura, Aurangabad. For more information please contact 9422115252, 9222883434 or 8055562121.