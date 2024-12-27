Free connections under new water scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, pipelines are being laid in various localities in the city. The process of providing tap connections on these pipelines is completely free of charge. However, it was reported on Thursday that employees of the company in Jay Bhavaninagar were asking for money. Citizens have been urged not to pay anyone and to file complaints with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) if money is demanded.

The CSMC, MJP, and the GVPR Company jointly issued a statement clarifying that the government scheme provides free tap connections to citizens. If any employee or contractor of the company asks for money for the tap connection, people should contact the municipal corporation’s executive engineer K M Phalak, MJP’s executive engineer Deepak Koli, assistant engineer Pradeep Charbhe, or the company representative Vishal Adke for further assistance. The company’s General Manager, Mahendra Gugulothu, stated that if anyone pays money, the company will not be responsible.