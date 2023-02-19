Free entrepreneurship development training from Feb 21

Aurangabad: The residential entrepreneurship development training in the first phase of the free incubation for new generation entrepreneur and Start-up programme for scheduled caste youths is starting on Tuesday.

This training is organized by Maharashtra Entrepreneurship Development Centre (MCED) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) Pune. In the first phase, the training programme will be conducted for 3 weeks, which will include guidance on entrepreneurial qualities, business opportunities, market survey, business planning and government loan schemes. During the six weeks of the second phase, detailed practical training in the relevant field will be provided in the nationalized industrial training institutes selected by the beneficiaries, and during the nine weeks of the third and fourth phase, opportunities will be provided for experience in the industry units of the relevant sectors at the local level.