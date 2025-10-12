Free eye checkup camp held MCE

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: A free eye checkup camp was organised jointly by Health Aid Committee of Marathwada College of Education (MCE) and ASG Eye Hospital on Saturday.

Principal Dr Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the function. Momammed Owais and Tushar Magre from ASG Eye Hospital conducted the eye screening and vision testing of all the staff members, B Ed first and second year students.

Dr Kaneez Fatema and Dr Shaikh Tehmina Naaz conducted a session to raise awareness about eye health, emphasising the importance of regular eye check-ups, proper eye care, and prevention from eye diseases.

Coordinator of Health Aid Committee Atikh Inamdar and members Dr. Sohail Zakiuddin and Humaira Batool took sincere efforts to make the event a grand success.