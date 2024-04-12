Free health camp held in Gajgaon for world health day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gajgaon Gram Panchayat partnered with Cosmo Foundation, Shree Sai Charitable Trust, ASG Eye hospital, Medicover hospital, and Dhanvantari hospital to organize a free health camp for residents on World Health Day held recently. The camp held at the Gram Panchayat office offered free dental checkups, general health screenings for various diseases including women's health concerns, and eye examinations using modern equipment. Over 100 men and women from Gajgaon benefitted from the camp.

Project coordinator, Cosmo foundation Rajat Bathe, Cluster coordinator Laxmikant Bankar, Shekhar Satpute, Shailesh Jain, Swapnil Nisargandha, Dr Sunil Kumawat and others were present.