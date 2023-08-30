Free health check-up and health card camp for journalists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a collaborative effort, the Aurangabad Photographers Association and Jilha Marathi Patrakar Sangh have orchestrated a health check-up camp targeting their current members and their families through the Care Ciigma Hospital and will also include the issuance of free Ayushman Bharat Health cards by Rahul Jain.

Set to run from September 2 to 3, the camp will operate between 10 am and 4 pm at Patrakar Bhavan, Bhagyanagar. The organizers have encouraged all eligible individuals to participate and make the most of this health-focused opportunity.