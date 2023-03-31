Free health checkup camp on April 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav Samiti has organised a free health check-up camp on April 1, on the occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav and Ram Navmi at Mahavir Diagnostic Center in Samarthnagar. The camp is being organized for patients with heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, gynaecology and dermatology. Amit Chordia, Dr Sonia Chordia and beauty specialist Dr Reena Jain will examine the patients. Pre-registration can be done at the centre at 9 am. The organizers have appealed to all the public to visit the said camp.