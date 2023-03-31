Free health checkup camp on April 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Jain Samaj along with Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple Deshmukhnagar, Shivajinagar has organised a free health check up camp at the Jain temple on April 2 from 7 am to 2 pm. The camp will be held for dental check up, eye check up, sugar and paediatrics examination. A blood donation camp has also been organized on the occasion. Diabetes specialist Dr Tushar Chudiwal, Dr Akash Kasliwal, Dr Pooja Gangwal and Dr Rohan Jain will conduct free examinations. The organisers have appealed to the community members to take advantage of this free camp.