Free hearing impairment camp gets good response

Aurangabad, March 5:

Free deafness and hearing impairment check-up camp organised to mark the International Hearing Day on March 3 is getting a good response. The camp has been organised at EPees Early Intervention Centre near Kothari NX Showroom opposite Nupur Mukta Cinema on Jalna Road between March 3 and 7 from 10 am to 7 pm. During the camp, the patients will get the offer to pay Rs 999 per month and use the digital hearing equipment or discount up to 30 per cent on the purchase of the equipment. The directors Pankaj Shinde and Shahid Shaikh have appealed to the people to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Similarly, guidance was provided by psychologists for the children having difficulties in studies, reading, writing and maths, by physiotherapists on guidance on neck, waist and knee aches and by speech therapists for stammering and late speaking in children. Importantly, training and guidance were provided for the children with a cochlear implant, use of implant machine, home training programme and implant machine check-up.

Live life like normal people

EPees Early Intervention Centre has introduced advanced digital hearing aid for persons have deafness and hearing impairment. The machine is available even on monthly installments, the directors said. More than 200 patients have been checked so far. Advanced registration is needed for the check-up in the camp. Hence, register immediately and live life like normal people.