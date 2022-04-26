Aurangabad, April 26:

On the occasion of the 94th birth anniversary of late Dharamchand Puranmal Patni, the Mahavir International Aurangabad has organized a free heart and eye check up camp on May 1 at Mahavir Diagnostic center at 9 am.

Dr Vikrant Deshmukh will be examining the patients with heart disease and Dr Sunaina Malik will conduct the eye check up. A blood sugar test will be conducted free of cost. An ECG test will also be conducted at the camp. People with a history of heart disease will need to bring the old medical papers and do pre-registration and check-up at Mahavir diagnostic centre, Ulkanagari between 11 am to 7 pm till April 30. Organisers Paras Tated, secretary Dr Sanmati Thole, Amrut Khabia and others have appealed to take advantage of the camp.