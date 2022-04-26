Free heart and eye check up camp on May 1
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2022 06:40 PM2022-04-26T18:40:02+5:302022-04-26T18:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 26:
On the occasion of the 94th birth anniversary of late Dharamchand Puranmal Patni, the Mahavir International Aurangabad has organized a free heart and eye check up camp on May 1 at Mahavir Diagnostic center at 9 am.
Dr Vikrant Deshmukh will be examining the patients with heart disease and Dr Sunaina Malik will conduct the eye check up. A blood sugar test will be conducted free of cost. An ECG test will also be conducted at the camp. People with a history of heart disease will need to bring the old medical papers and do pre-registration and check-up at Mahavir diagnostic centre, Ulkanagari between 11 am to 7 pm till April 30. Organisers Paras Tated, secretary Dr Sanmati Thole, Amrut Khabia and others have appealed to take advantage of the camp.