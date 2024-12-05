Free prosthetics camp for disabled citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Attention all citizens with disabilities! Don’t miss the opportunity to receive advanced prosthetic hands and legs (advanced modular feet) for free at the Bharat Vikas Parishad Disability Center's special camp in Pune on December 16.As part of its 25th-anniversary celebration, the centre is offering this life-changing support to over 1,000 people at no cost, shared by Vinay Khatavkar, the centre's head and trustee, during a press conference on Thursday. The centre, which has been dedicated to helping people with disabilities for 25 years, is part of a nationwide project that provides artificial limbs at the one centre in India working to improve the lives of individuals facing physical challenges. The camp will be held on December 16 at 3 pm at Dhole Patil College, near EON IT Park, Kharadi, Pune. Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be attending the event. Previously, the centre provided Jaipur Foot prosthetics, but now, with advancements in technology, they are offering modular prosthetics and calliper legs, more advanced but costly options. The centre holds a Guinness World Record for giving prosthetics to 710 people in a single camp and aims to break this record this year.

Free prosthetics camp

At the camp, measurements were taken for prosthetic feet, which will be provided in March 2025. Free pickup and drop services are available from Ahilyanagar Road, Pune. Registration is mandatory in advance; on-the-spot registration will not be accepted. To register, call 75558356, 9422797106, or 8551064204. Don't miss this opportunity for support!