Free reading room facility for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Regional deputy commissioner of the social welfare department, Jayashree Sonkawade, informed that the social welfare department has started free reading rooms facility for students belonging to scheduled caste who are preparing for competitive examinations.

The free reading room facility is available at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyay Bhavan in Khokadpura. The scheduled caste students preparing for competitive examinations or other examinations while staying in the city will be able to take benefit of this free reading room. The reading room will be open between 9 am and 6 pm on all working days. For more information one can contact head clerk SD Ghule (No 9970260284) and students are requested to fill the application form and confirm the admission.