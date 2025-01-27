Free vaccines for children: Why pay when It’s Free?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are urged to take advantage of free vaccination services provided at the District General Hospital. These life-saving vaccines, including BCG, Hepatitis B, Oral Polio, and Pentavalent, are offered at no cost through government healthcare facilities, sparing families the financial burden of private hospital charges.

Protect Your Child Without Financial Strain

Timely vaccination is vital to protect children from serious illnesses. While private hospitals charge significant fees for the same services, the District Hospital ensures these vaccines are accessible to all, regardless of financial status.

"Vaccines are crucial for a child’s immunity and must be administered on time," emphasized Dr. Padmaja Saraf, Additional District Surgeon.

------------------------(BOX)--------------------

Vaccination Schedule Made Easy

To help parents stay on track, here’s a quick guide to essential vaccines:

BCG: At birth or within the first year.

Hepatitis B: Within 24 hours of birth.

Oral Polio (OPV): At birth or within 15 days.

Pentavalent (1, 2, 3): At 6, 10, and 14 weeks.

Rotavirus: At 6, 10, and 14 weeks.

Vitamin A: First dose at 9 months with the Measles-Rubella vaccine.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV): Two doses at 6 and 14 weeks, with a booster at 9–12 months.

------------------------(BOX)--------------------

All Vaccines Free at the District Hospital

At the District General Hospital, all OPD services and tests are completely free. Similarly, all vaccines for children are provided at no cost, and no fees are required for these services.

------------------------(BOX)--------------------

Free Services at District Hospital

All vaccinations are administered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at OPD Number-9. Parents are required to bring the mother and child's health card to ensure proper documentation and completion of the vaccination schedule.

With free vaccines readily available, parents can ensure their child’s health without added financial pressure. The District General Hospital stands as a testament to accessible healthcare, reminding families: Why pay when it’s free?