Free vocational training by Mahabank

Aurangabad:

Free vocational training will be provided by the Bank of Maharashtra to the unemployed under the Mahabank rural self-employment training institute. Training will be provided for a month in goat rearing, dairy business, vermi-composting, poultry farming, incense sticks making, papads, pickles and spice making, soft toys, tailoring, beauty parlor management, electric motor rewinding, house wiring, photography and videography, two-wheeler and mobile repair.

Unemployed men, women, people below poverty line and members of self help groups between the age group of 18 to 45 can participate in the training. The training, accommodation, meals, tea and breakfast will be provided free of cost. Only 35 candidates will be given admission. Applicants can apply with necessary documents at https://forms.gle/B9X21F4nyJUNDH3T8 or contact Mahabank for more details.