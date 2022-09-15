Freedom fighter Deshpande to be felicitated

Initiative of Loksamwad Foundation and MSP

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) and Loksamwad Foundation has organized various activities and special programmes throughout the year on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram. On this occasion, the veteran freedom fighter Bhagwan Rao Deshpande, who directly contributed to the mukti sangram movement, will be felicitated. The programme will be held at the MSP auditorium on Saturday at 10:30 am. There will be an opportunity to hear his experiences in this struggle. MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil will preside over the programme. Foundation president Dr Rajesh Karpe has appealed to all to be present on this occasion.