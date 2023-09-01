Freeze the rights of 'TCS' organization

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The organization 'TCS' which is charging exorbitant fees from the candidates for the Talathi recruitment exam has completely failed to conduct the exam smoothly. Therefore, Manish Narwade, the district president of RPI (Sachin Kharat) has demanded that the rights of this organization be frozen.

In this exam, paper leaks, changing the centre at the last minute, software issues, and several other issues are happening every day. This has created an atmosphere of confusion among the students. Abusive treatment of women candidates at the centre in the name of checks, making candidates remove bags, mobile phones, vests and belts at the centres and charging them exorbitant fees to keep them, is looting the unemployed youth. Narwade has given a statement to the divisional commissioner to be forwarded to the chief minister.