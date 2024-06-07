Frequent power cuts in Pharola disrupts water supply schedule

It is learnt that the power supply to the old and new pumphouses at Pharola got disrupted due to stormy weather and rainfall on Thursday evening (7.30 pm). Hence the pumping of water got stopped suddenly.

The civic officials were unable to lift 100 MLD and 56 MLD of water through both the new and old main pipelines. The MSEDCL officials geared up and resumed the power supply through a standby arrangement. Accordingly, the pumping of water resumed at 8.45 pm. Later on, there was sparking in the insulators installed at 33 KV sub-station due to bad weather. Hence the power supply again disrupted at 10.20 pm. The MSEDCL personnel spotted tripping in the Main RMU unit at new Pharola sub-station. After a brief struggle they set the master relay and resumed the power supply at midnight. Hence the pumping of water resumed on June 7 at 1.20 am.

Due to power cuts for the couple of times, a gap of 4.15 hours got created. During this period, the CSMC officials were unable to lift water as the process was completely stopped. This delayed in pumping water, treating it and then supply to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) for storage before distribution. Hence the municipal corporation authorities claimed that the rotational water supply schedule has been disturbed and has been delayed by few hours on Friday.