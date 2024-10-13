Fresh markets at 7 locations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal administration has authorized Shri Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Company to organize weekly markets, giving citizens direct access to farm-fresh produce.

The government approved the "Sant Savata Shri Savata Mali Farmers Weekly Market" to help farmers get better prices. Shri Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Company, successful in Mumbai and Pune, will now set up markets at 7 city locations, allowing farmers to sell leafy vegetables directly to citizens.

The markets will be held at the following locations:

Ulkanagari Ground, Kargil Ground, Garkheda, open space in Mitranagar and Chhatrapati College, in front of Samarthnagar Gym, behind the temple near Nakshatrawadi Petrol Pump, vegetable market behind Trimurti Chowk and Jawahar Colony. Shri Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Company will pay Rs 1,000 monthly rent (excluding taxes), as per order of Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth and Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete.