Friend flees with Rs 50,000 and motorcycles while victim bathes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man stole Rs 50,000 in cash and a motorcycle key from his friend who had gone to bath. This incident happened in Jogeshwari on Friday. A case has been filed against Pathan at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Imran Ibrahim Pathan (resident of Sundar Colony, Jogeshwari). Rahim Mohammad Sheikh (painter) had borrowed a motorcycle (MH-20 GL 1992) from his friend Amit Deshmukh 15 days earlier. On Friday around 1:30 pm, Rahim parked the motorcycle outside his house with the handle locked, left his door open, and went to bathe. Imran entered, stole Rs 50,000 from Rahim’s pocket along with the motorcycle key, and fled with the bike. PSI Ram Tandle is investigating.