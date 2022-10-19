Friend stabs man over minor dispute

Aurangabad

A man was killed by his friend over minor dispute when they were having snacks in a hotel in Sakhar Karkhan area in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul alias Sandu Kamma Shaikh (35, Pimpalwadi Pirachi, Paithan) and accused as Ramer alias Ram Gajesingh Bote (38, Sakhar Karkhana Colony, Paithan).

Police said, Sandu and Ram were having snacks in a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. They had a dispute over petty issue. Ram took out a knife and stabbed Sandu in stomach, shoulder and back. He was rushed to a hospital in Pimpalwadi and later to Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad where he died while undergoing treatment at around 10 pm. He is survived by mother, wife, two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, API Bhagwat Nagargoje and others went and investigated the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by Sandu’s brother Shafiq Shaikh, a case has been registered against RAm. API Nagargoje is further investigating the case.

Accused Ram after the incident went into a sugarcane farm in Isarwadi. At around 11 pm, API Nagargoje, Raju Mohotmal, Dinesh Dabhade, Krushna Ugale, Milind Ghateshwar arrested him.