Friendly gathering by alumni association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar spoke at an event organised at the Government Engineering college, where former alumni gathered for a one-act play and a friendly gathering of the alumni association on Wednesday. The programme began with a lamp lighting and Nataraj Pujan, followed by various performances such as classical and film songs, Tandav, and Lavani. The highlight of the event was the one-act play 'Bhangad,' which commented on the reality of society. Dignitaries such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's provincial union leader Anil Bhalerao and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar medical foundation president Dr Satish Kulkarni were also present. The event felicitated former members of the alumni association's governing body and welcomed new members.