From roads to rivers: 2025 reshaped Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite strong objections and controversies, the year 2025 proved to be transformative for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The civic body implemented several citizen-centric schemes and bold decisions, including the removal of commercial encroachments to widen major roads, approval of the long-pending City Development Plan, formation of 29 prabhags, and launch of an amnesty scheme offering up to 95 per cent concession on interest for property tax defaulters. Significant progress was also made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), while efforts were accelerated to complete the ambitious new water supply scheme through institutional loans.

Water Supply Scheme Misses CM’s Deadline

The year began with controversy after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed a 12-km road over a 2,500 mm main water pipeline, hampering work on the water supply project. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and set a December-end deadline to complete the Rs 2,740 crore scheme. However, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) failed to meet the deadline, citing pending works between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, along with incomplete elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) within the city. The agency stated that an additional month would be required.

Widening of Ten Major Roads Sparks Debate

Following a murder incident, the civic administration launched a surprise road-widening drive under tight police security, beginning from Mukundwadi. Several key roads—including Mukundwadi–Chikalthana, Harsul, Padegaon, Beed Bypass, Paithan Gate and Delhi Gate—were widened to 60 metres (200 feet) by demolishing illegally constructed commercial structures. Subsequently, the CSMC sought Rs 1,100 crore in financial assistance for the development of 10 major roads and construction of flyovers.

Civic Elections After a Decade

The CSMC is set to conduct its 7th general election after a gap of 10 years, marking the first-ever election under the prabhag system. For this purpose, the administration delimited 115 wards and formed 29 prabhags. A total of 7,567 objections were received on the draft voters’ list. Taking serious note, the municipal commissioner and senior officers conducted spot inspections before publishing the final prabhag-wise voters’ list.

End of Administrative Rule

The tenure of the elected body elected in 2015 ended in April 2020, after which the municipal corporation was under administrative rule. With the general election scheduled for January 15, the city will finally see an end to administrative governance. The new mayor is expected to be elected by the end of January.

City Development Plan Approved

The long-pending City Development Plan has finally received approval from the State Urban Development Department (UDD). The plan had earlier invited a large number of objections from citizens. Subsequently, a team of expert officials conducted detailed hearings before giving its approval. With several green zones being reclassified as yellow zones, the CSMC’s town planning department has geared up to issue a large number of building permissions through its Building Permission Management System (BPMS).

Sukhna River Restoration Project Launched

Following the successful conservation of the Kham River, the municipal corporation, in collaboration with EcoSattva, initiated the Sukhna River Restoration Project a few months ago. The project aims to restore the ecological balance and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the river.

Lions Return After Three Decades

The ambitious Zoological Wildlife Park at Mitmita is in its final phase of completion. In September, the CSMC brought a pair of lions, along with sloth bears and jackals, from Shivamogga Zoo in Karnataka in exchange for one male tiger and two tigresses. With this, the roar of lions was heard in Siddharth Garden Zoo after a gap of 33 years.

Bank Guarantee Cleared for Soft Loan

After prolonged debate and public outcry, the state government agreed to accept a bank guarantee and approved a soft loan of Rs 822 crore from HUDCO. The loan will enable the CSMC to contribute its share and expedite the completion of the new water supply scheme.

Over 11,000 Houses Approved Under PMAY

On December 8, during its anniversary celebrations, the CSMC approved the construction and allocation of 11,120 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for low- and middle-income groups. The housing projects will be implemented at Padegaon (672 houses), Sundarwadi (3,288 houses), Tisgaon (1,976 and 4,680 houses), and Harsul (504 houses), following earlier controversies related to the scheme.