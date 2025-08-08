From rural roots to global success! Heartbreak to silver - Seema's redemption in University Games

Viransh Shah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"I could have been married like many of my national contemporaries if not for my mother’s support." This is how Indian middle-distance runner Seema credited her first international medal to the sacrifices of her only surviving parent.

Seema, who hails from the Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, recently bagged a silver medal in the women’s 5000m event at the FISU World University Games 2025 held in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany. She clocked 15:35.86 to register her season-best performance, finishing just behind France’s Julia David-Smith, who took gold with a timing of 15:34.57.

The achievement is not without substance, considering she endured a crushing moment just a day earlier.

Setback of missing 10000m

On July 22, Seema was devastated to find that her name was missing from the women’s 10000m participants’ list. She was widely considered a medal prospect, with her season and personal best of 32:14.66 ranking fourth-fastest among the 28 listed competitors.

However, the 24-year-old could not participate because of a reported registration lapse by a team official from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

“I learnt that my name was not on the list of participants. I still had a tinge of hope that it might appear in the final list, but to no avail. I was anxious the whole day, couldn’t sleep properly, didn’t eat anything,” Seema told Lokmat Times from Bengaluru.

Thanks to her coaches and friends, the Chamba-born runner overcame the blow and shifted her focus to the 5000m event. Her resolve paid off — Seema became only the second Indian woman middle-distance runner to medal at the World University Games, following Sanjivani Jadhav’s silver in the 10000m in 2017.

Seema’s humble roots

Born in a remote village in Chamba, Seema spent her childhood herding cattle barefoot. Her life took a tragic turn when she lost her father in 2012, at the age of 12. Her mother stepped up to shoulder the family’s financial burden, ensuring Seema could chase her dreams on the track.

A promising athlete, she earned a spot at the sports hostel in Dharamsala after clearing trials in 2015. Since then, she has competed in numerous domestic meets and claimed multiple medals — including a double silver at this year’s Federation Cup in Kochi.

“My mother and other family members are very happy with the medal. In 2012, my father passed away, but my mother never stopped me from pursuing sports. She has played a huge role in my journey,” Seema signed off.