From the First Woman Mayor’s desk

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation is set to elect the city’s 23rd mayor by the end of January. Since 1988, six general elections have taken place, and the seventh will be held on 15 January. Sunanda Kolhe became the city’s first woman mayor in 1995, after a long line of male predecessors. City first spoke to her about her tenure and her hopes from the new leadership.

“In 1995–96, I became the first woman mayor. It was a moment of immense pride, stepping into a space where I had no political background at home. The start was challenging, but my colleagues and corporators were supportive. Being the first woman in the post brought unexpected respect. People, especially women, would visit the office just to see how a woman mayor works, and that always encouraged me.”

“I focused on employment for women in slum areas, securing monthly funds so they could earn with dignity. During my tenure, the bhoomipujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Puran Vastu Sangrahalaya took place, and I initiated upgrades at the Siddharth Garden and Zoo, including setting up a small theatre there.”

“One memory that stays close to my heart, Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream of renaming the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The first meeting and approval for that proposal happened during my tenure. Even though the process paused later, it feels like a privilege to have contributed to that moment.”

“My expectations from the next mayor are simple: bring funds transparently, prioritise slums, and treat women’s issues as central. We need a mayor who works selflessly and without party bias. What this election must give us is an eligible, grounded leader in every prabhag, someone who works for people.”

