From trash to treasure

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Every day, this city generates 450 metric tons of garbage. What happens to this waste? The answer might surprise you it’s being transformed into valuable fertilizer, helping farmers while solving a major urban problem.

Until 2017, garbage management was a nightmare. The city’s waste piled up in massive dumps at Naregaon, sparking outrage from residents. The protests led to a city-wide crisis, with no space left to dump the mounting waste. In response, the municipal corporation adopted a scientific approach, revolutionizing waste management.

Today, the city boasts three advanced waste processing plants at Harsul, Padegaon, and Chikalthana. At Kanchanwadi, wet waste is even converted into electricity. Plastic waste is segregated and sold to cement companies, while biodegradable waste undergoes scientific treatment to produce high-quality fertilizer.

“We process all garbage daily as per government guidelines. This ensures the city remains clean, and the fertilizer produced is certified for quality,” said Vijay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation.

---------------------------------(BOX)---------------------------

Fertilizer production from garbage

The transformation doesn’t stop there. The fertilizer produced is in high demand among farmers, who queue up to purchase it at affordable rates. The city has eliminated garbage dumps, and even old waste at Naregaon is being scientifically processed.

This ambitious initiative comes at a cost of Rs 60 to Rs 70 crore annually but it has paid off by turning a perennial issue into a sustainable solution. The city has not only tackled its garbage problem but also created an eco-friendly model for others to follow. The next time you throw out your trash, remember: in Sambhajinagar, it might just end up as a lifeline for a farmer’s field.