FRS assures levelling of open spaces in Himayat Baugh on priority

Taking cognizance of the news published in the newspaper, the officials of Fruit Research Station (FRS), a unit of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (VNMAU, Parbhani), assured the delegation of walkers and joggers, of levelling the open spaces in Himayat Baugh within 24 hours.

It may be noted that the newspaper highlighted the inconvenience faced by the morning and evening walkers due to the ploughing of the open spaces of the Himayat Baugh’s campus on Saturday. They were not able to walk and jog due to the formation of uneven surfaces in the sprawling garden.

It may be noted that Himayat Baugh is one of the few oxygen hubs in the city. Hence large number of walkers and joggers visit the garden in the morning and evening daily. Few alert citizens on seeing the ploughing done on the open muddy spaces informed the newspaper and the news was published on Monday. The citizens also forwarded the news clipping to the senior officers of VNMAU Parbhani through social media. This created a sensation on Monday. The key officers then took the local FRS officials to task. Meanwhile, a delegation comprising large number of visitors also expressed their displeasure before the local officers today morning. The delegation led by former mayor Sudam Sonawane, however, heaved a sigh of relief after the FRS officials assured of levelling the open spaces within 24 hours.