Fuel resumes flow in city after two-day standoff

Fuel stranded citizens heave a sigh of relief; Many pumps gets fuel in the afternoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens faced a fuel crisis as petrol and diesel supply to 40 pumps in the city and 200 pumps in the district came to a halt due to a strike by truck drivers. However, tankers carrying petrol and diesel from the Manmad depot made their way to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and surrounding districts on Wednesday providing a relief to the citizens.

The drivers initiated a chakka jam movement in protest against a stringent law imposed by the Central government, penalizing them with a hefty fine of Rs 7 lakhs and a 10-year prison sentence for accidents.

The controversial law triggered a nationwide strike, impacting daily commutes. The agitation was eventually called off on Tuesday night after the Central government announced a temporary suspension of the law's implementation.

However, the impact lingered as thousands of tankers carrying petrol and diesel from the Manmad depot made their way to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and surrounding districts. Fuel reached the petrol pumps in the afternoon. The motorists heaved a sigh of relief as the petrol arrived at all the pumps in Waluj, Chikalthana, Harsul, Daulatabad, Nakshatrawadi, Shendra and Chitegaon area.

Although the district administration assured a smooth fuel supply across the district from Wednesday morning, some pumps faced shortages till the afternoon. The administration continued to assess the fuel stock status late into the night.

Petrol pumps fully operational

For two days, drivers wandering around asking if there is petrol-diesel were seen calmly approaching the pump and filling their vehicles with petrol, said Akhil Abbas of the petrol pump association.

Third day of ration shop owners strike

Simultaneously, the strike by 1800 ration shopkeepers in the district entered its third day on Wednesday. Initiated on January 1, the strike, led by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, demands increased commission among other concessions. While preliminary discussions were held with the principal secretary, a resolution has yet to be reached.