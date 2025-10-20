Fun-filled Diwali break for the administration

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Government employees are all set to enjoy a fun-filled Diwali this year due to an extended holiday stretch. From October 18 onwards, government officials and staff have effectively switched to Diwali vacation mode. October 19 was a Sunday, and the district administration declared a holiday on Monday as well. With Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday already being holidays, it has turned into a long festive break.

Over 50% of employees have applied for leave on Friday, October 24, raising doubts about whether regular work will resume even if offices open that day. October 25 is a Saturday and October 26 a Sunday, meaning government offices, especially the District Collector’s office will reopen only on October 27. Effectively, officials and staff will enjoy an entire week of holidays from October 19 to 26.

Similar scene in the Municipal Corporation

A similar situation prevails in the Municipal Corporation. Except for essential services and Friday (October 24), officials and employees there too will enjoy a week-long Diwali vacation.

Zilla Parishad staff also on leave

Zilla Parishad employees are also likely to remain on leave for the week. Nearly 80% of Zilla Parishad’s work depends on the district administration, so its staff too will be on Diwali break throughout the week.

“The administration had declared a holiday on Monday. Of the remaining four days, two were official holidays. Many employees have taken leave for the two intervening days. With Saturday and Sunday being a weekend, the revenue machinery is expected to resume work only on October 27 after Diwali,”

— Deelip Swami, District collector