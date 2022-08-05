Funds worth Rs 32.92 crore, but spent only Rs 11.25 crore

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) transferred funds of Rs 32.92 crore received from various schemes in the last five years to Haffkine Corporation for purchase of machinery. Out of this, equipment worth Rs 11.25 crores was received by GMCH, while equipment worth Rs 21.67 crore is still pending.

In the last five years, GMCH has received funds of Rs32.92 crore. From these, the GMCH transferred Rs 7 crore in 2017-2018, Rs 3.85 crore in 2018-2019, Rs 12.44 crore in 2019-2020, Rs 8.79 crore in 2020-2021 and fund of Rs 83 lakh in 2021-2022 to the Haffkine corporation. Out of this machinery worth Rs 11.25 crore was received by GMCH, while the procurement process of machinery worth Rs 21.67 crore has not been completed from Haffkine corporation.

The pending process is causing inconvenience to the poor patients as they have to take treatment in private hospitals due to lack of some equipment. Giving more information, GMCH acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar said, last month the hospital received some equipment. Hafkin corporation is pursuing the purchase of machinery worth Rs 19 crores. The process will be completed soon.