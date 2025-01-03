Funfair Day at St. Xavier’s School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

St. Xavier’s School came alive with vibrant energy and festive cheer as it hosted its annual Funfair Day recently. The event was a grand celebration filled with fun, laughter, and learning for students, parents, and staff.

The day began with an inauguration ceremony led by Principal Fr Dominic Bramhane accompanied by school manager Fr Sanjay Parkhe. A variety of stalls were set up by teachers along with students offering engaging games, delicious food, and Carousel, mickey mouse bouncy and many others.

Parents and visitors were highly impressed. The event also featured a lucky draw, with exciting prizes that added to the thrill of the day.