Fuse box caught fire on Samarthnagar Road

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2022 06:35 PM 2022-10-02T18:35:02+5:30 2022-10-02T18:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Tension prevailed at Samarthnagar Road for some time, as a fuse box caught fire due to sparking.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Aurangabad unit received information from the residents about the fire incident. The officers immediately disconnected the power supply. The work of repairing continued till late evening. The residents had to face inconvenience due to interruption in the power supply.

