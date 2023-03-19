Future doctor decides to donate mother’s organs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth from Bhokardan is pursuing an MBBS education at Satara. His mother had gone to leave him to Satara and on the way she paid obeisance to deities at Tuljapur, Akkalkot, and Pandharpur. After leaving her son, she had a brain-dead attack and was admitted to a hospital first in Pune and was later shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was declared brain dead, but her son took the decision to donate her organs due to which, five persons got new hope in life. Her kidney, liver, and eyes were donated to them. The brain-dead woman has been identified as Varsha Sarang Chaudhary (41, Bhokardan). The organ donation surgeries were performed at MGM Hospital here on Sunday.

Varsha’s husband is a bank employee, her son Dev is pursuing MBBS at Satara and her daughter is studying in class tenth. Varsha had gone to Satara to leave her son Dev, but while returning she had a brain stroke. She was admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune and later shifted to MGM Hospital in the city, where she was declared brain dead. Her body organs were donated and it was the 30th cadaver donation in Marathwada. ZTCC chairman Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, Dr B K Somani, Dr Anand Nikalje, Dr Yogeh Adkine, Dr Mayuri Pore, Dr Ankush Golhar, Centre Transplant Coordinator Farhan Hashmi helped in the process.

Treatment affected due to strike at Sassoon

Speaking to LT, Sarang Chaudhary and Dev said, his mother was admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune, but the treatment was affected due to the strike. Hence, after giving her first aid treatment, she was shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They knew the importance of organ donation and hence took the decision. The liver and kidney transplant surgeries were done at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital. It was decided to send the lungs to Mumbai, but the decision was canceled at the last moment due to the infection issue. Hence, the first ever case of lung donation in Marathwada was cancelled.