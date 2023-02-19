G-20 summit, step towards global peace & stability

Aurangabad: “G-20 provides India, the world’s fifth largest economy, a great opportunity to shape the global agenda at a time of increasing polarisation and escalation of geopolitical tensions, to advance peace, stability and shared prosperity in a fragmented world,” said Dr Vijay Khare, a defence expert and professor from the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He was speaking in special lecture series on the ‘G-20 Indian Presidency’ organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday as part of the G-20 University Connect: Engaging Young Minds initiative, at the university auditorium.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the programme. The main theme was ‘G-20 The Multidimensional Perspective of Scientific and Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Development.’

Former director general of NRLC Lucknow Manager Singh, Dr Jyoti Chandiramani (director, Symbiosis School of Economics and Dean, Faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences), ProVC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Dr Sayantan Ghosal were seated on the dais.

Dr Vijay Khare said that India accepted G-20 Presidency with a three-point formula-Home, Harmony and Peace.

“The essence of India’s G20 chairmanship is embodied in the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future. The Non-Aligned Movement’s summits were held mostly in big countries. The two and three-tire cities were included for the summit first in the country,” he added. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle made introductory remarks. Nodal officer of G-20 University Connect Dr Mustajeeb Khan also spoke. Dr Bina Sengar conducted the proceedings of the event.

Dr Syed Azharuddin, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Sadiq Bawan, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and Dr Nirmala Jadhav were also present.