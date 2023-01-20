G20 delegates on 2-day visit to city from Feb 27

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The district collector A K Pandey today confirmed that the international delegation will be visiting the city as a part of the G20 summit on February 27 and 28. The W20 (Women 20) delegation comprising 150 members from 19 countries of G20 will be arriving in the city on February 26.

“ The district administration has received the correspondence and tour itinerary of the G20 delegates. The W20 India will be chaired by Dr Sandhya Purecha. The workshop and seminars on myriad topics will be held in the city on February 27 and 28. The G20 Sherpas Amitabh Kant and Dr Prithvi Patnaik along with the union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, the chief minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will grace the G20 meetings in the city. The delegation will submit the summary of meetings, seminars and workshops organised in the city to the Central Government,” said A K Pandey.

MoEA handling the G20 schedule

The union Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA) are looking after the G20 delegation’s visit to different cities in India. The scheduling and planning of the delegates are being made by the MoEA. The inaugural session will be held at Vande Mataram Auditorium on the first day, while the gala dinner on the same day will be hosted in a hotel situated on Jalna Road. On the second day, the delegates will attend the workshops and seminars organised in various hotels and interact with the guests. The delegation will also visit Auric City, and interact with women entrepreneurs and industrialists and NGO office-bearers working in the Women and Child Development Sector. Later on, they will be visiting world heritage Ellora Caves. Meanwhile, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to make adequate preparations to accord a grand welcome to the international guests; conduct cultural programmes, exhibitions etc, said the collector.

Boxxxx

Brainstorming sessions

The brainstorming will be held on myriad topics like Climate Change; Education and Skill Development, Women's Rights, Changing Trends in Modern Era, Educational Awareness amongst women, Women and Child Development, etc. The foreign delegates will air their views on these topics during the seminars and share their expertise in the workshops.

Boxxxx

Delegates skip visiting Ajanta Caves

“The district administration had directed the contractor to complete the development of the road from Aurangabad to Fardapur by January 31. The order was given keeping in view the visit of the G20 delegation to Ajanta Caves. Around 90 per cent of road work has been completed. Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also granted Rs 15 crore to undertake land acquisition so as to widen the narrow Ajanta road passing through Harsul village. However, as per the schedule received by the office, the G20 delegation will not be visiting Ajanta Caves. The local administration could arrange their visit to Ajanta Caves on its own, stressed the district collector.