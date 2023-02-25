G20, Women and More

Lokmat News Network

I am sure you’ve all noticed the beautifully painted walls, wild wires now neatly tucked and unruly bushes trimmed to perfection. I am also sure you discussed with your friends that the G20 summit should happen every year. I am doubly sure most of you know the summit is happening in Aurangabad but have no clue what it means. Well, I urge you to read about it. What is it? Why is it a big deal for India?

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European union that comes together to address major issues related to the global economy. This year, India took over the presidency of the G20 grouping from Indonesia, on December 1, 2022. This offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. It is indeed a privilege to host the delegates in our country as they work together to build a better world.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future.” Here in Aurangabad, the One earth, One Family and One Future includes and extends to the women of the world. The agenda has been set to discuss gender equality, empowering women and to create an ecosystem for women leaders at the grass root levels. A much-needed discussion, even today. Even in the 21st century, even in this modern world.

Recent months have been a roller coaster of emotions with leaders like Arden and Sturgeon stepping down from leadership positions, followed by leading women in the Silicon Valley. It made people question the capabilities and limits of women in higher positions. But my counter to that debate is that men step down all the time, they burn out too, the difference is they don't become the news. Then why us? It's simple, there are so few of us in leadership positions, a marginal percentage of women in the workforce that our every move must be documented for its uniqueness and newness.