Gaikwad Global School celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gaikwad Global School commemorated the 10th International Yoga Day with enthusiasm. The event attracted students, teachers, and management alike. School managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad felicitated chief guest Santosh Avtade who represents the Art of Living. The programme included a demonstration of the performance of hath yoga by all and a speech on the importance of yoga by the chief guest, and the performance of asanas by the students and staff.

Executive director Nandkumar Dandale, principal Dr Sulekha Dhage reiterated the timeless value of yoga in fostering physical fitness, mental resilience, and spiritual harmony.

A collective meditation session was organised to internalise the benefits of yoga.