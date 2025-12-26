Gaikwad Global School celebrates Jallosh 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Global School celebrated its Annual Day, Jallosh 2025, recently at the Vande Mataram Hall. The event was a spectacular celebration of India's cultural heritage, art, unity, and tradition, embodying the theme ‘Bharat.’ Director, Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad was the chief guest. Dignitaries present included founder director Kalinda Gaikwad, managing director Kulbhushan Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale, director Sanya Motors Nikita Muley, and school principal Dr Sulekha Dhage. The programme witnessed a vibrant display of cultural performances, showcasing the rich traditions and artistic talents of the students.