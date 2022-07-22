Gaikwad Global School excels in class X CBSE examination

Aurangabad, July 22:

Gaikwad Global School registered 100 per cent pass results in the CBSE class X examination for the 6th consecutive year.

A total of 87 students appeared for the examination while 55 of them obtained distinction (75 per cent and above marks).

Parth Kondhekar stood first in the school with 96.4 per cent and topped in English and Social Science.

Harshal Tejankar and Parth Pande stood second in the school by securing 96 per cent, followed by Ayusha Firke who is in third place and scored 95.6 per cent. Harshal Tejankar, Parth Pande and Vaidehi Deshpande scored 100 out of 100 in Sanskrit, and Ayusha Firke secured 100 out of 100 in Mathematics.

Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Prof Ramdas Gaikwad, School Director Kalinda Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale, Principal Deepa Balasunder, and all the teachers and staff have congratulated all the students for their great achievement.