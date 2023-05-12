Gaikwad Global School students shine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The students of Gaikwad Global School shone in CBSE class X examination. Chaitanya More topped the school with 96.2% marks followed by Aditi Garudkar and Sharvari Pathak ( both 95.8%) and Khushi Kasliwal (95.4%)

Chairman Ramdas Gaikwad, director Kalinda Gaikwad and Kulbhushan Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale, principal Deepa Balasunder and coordinator Anita Patil have congratulated the students for their accomplishment.