Gaikwad Global School students shine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-05-12T21:55:02+5:30 2023-05-12T21:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The students of Gaikwad Global School shone in CBSE class X examination. Chaitanya More topped the school with 96.2% marks followed by Aditi Garudkar and Sharvari Pathak ( both 95.8%) and Khushi Kasliwal (95.4%)
Chairman Ramdas Gaikwad, director Kalinda Gaikwad and Kulbhushan Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumar Dandale, principal Deepa Balasunder and coordinator Anita Patil have congratulated the students for their accomplishment.