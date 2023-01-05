Gaikwad Global students excels in Homi Bhabha Exam

From class 6th, 31 students qualified and three out of them - Varad Deshmukh, Rishi Papdiwal and Atharva Bangar - have qualified for the second-level practical examination.

From class 9th - 28 students qualified and three out of them - Prasad Thakur, Varad Pawar and Atharva Bokare - qualified for the second-level practical examination.

Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, director Kalinda Gaikwad and principal Deepa Balasunder congratulated the successful students.