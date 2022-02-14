Gamblers betting on cricket matches arrested in Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta received the information that some gamblers are betting on a cricket match at Chhatrapatinagar in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj area. Accordingly, crime branch and cyber police station teams conducted a raid and arrested 7 gamblers and seized cash and gambling articles worth Rs 2,31,300. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station, informed crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume.

Police received the information that Suraj Pandit (Ranjangaon) was betting on a cricket match online. The police arrested him and he told that the kingpin was Prashant alias Punamsingh Thakur (Chhatrapatinagar, Ranjangaon) and Vitthal Dhansingh Kakas (Ranjangaon) was collecting the money from the gamblers. The police arrested the main accused Prashant Thakur, Suraj Pandit, Vitthal Kakas along with Suresh Ramrao Narwade, Suresh alias Chilly Ramchandra Dubile (Waluj Road, Jogeshwari), Prabhakar Suryabhan Kajale, Sudam Radhakisan Kalje (all Jogeshwari).

It was found that the accused used to purchase sim card in the name of others and bet cricket matches online. The action was executed under the guidance of Dr Gupta by PI Avinash Aghav, cyber PI Gautam Patara, Manoj Shinde, PSI Pawan Ingale, Datta Shelke, Gajanan Sontakke, and others.

CP Dr Gupta said, the cash seized during the raid was less but a huge online transaction was done. The investigation will be done about all the transactions. The racket of betting is likely to have spread far and wide, he said.