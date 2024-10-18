‘Gambling Alley’ resumes, mobile phones replace slips

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sixteen months after the then CP personally raided and shut down the ‘Gambling Alley’ in Mukundwadi, it has reopened under the protection of the local police. The NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) team conducted a surprise raid without informing the Mukundwadi police and took 14 people into custody late Thursday night. Cash amounting to Rs 2.14 lakh and goods worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from the spot. Interestingly, instead of the traditional gambling slips, mobile phones were used to run the gambling operations. Sunil Rambhau Dukle (55), notorious for illegal gambling, card clubs, and liquor sales in Sangharsh Nagar, Mukundwadi, had restarted his illegal business. NDPS Inspector Geeta Bagwade and Sub-Inspector Amol Mhaske led the raid at midnight, causing a stir. Dukle, along with his wife Jyoti (50) and 14 gamblers, were arrested. The police also seized his new car.

Punishment by Control Room, Yet...

On July 23, 2023, under the headline "Factory of Juvenile Offenders," Lokmat had exposed the reality of the gambling alley in Sangharsh Nagar. The then Commissioner Manoj Lohia had personally raided the area and punished four officers, including an inspector, by assigning them to the control room. Despite this, the fact that Mukundwadi police have allowed Dukle to restart the illegal operations is surprising.

Afternoon Show of Action

Earlier in the day, the police staged a superficial action on Dukle’s gambling den. Another accused was presented. This staged action allowed Dukle to operate with confidence. Until 4 am, gambling and domestic as well as foreign liquor were available in the alley. Dukle has several serious charges against him and maintains friendly ties with some ‘special’ officers at Mukundwadi police station.